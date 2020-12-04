Quicker turnaround for testing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The state is making an effort to get COVID-19 results back quicker. The Illinois Department of Public Health is working with more labs across the state to increase capacity and get a faster turnaround time. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District says it was taking a while for many people to get results back at testing sites like Market Place Mall. Before Thanksgiving break, it was seeing results return in four to seven days. Now, it says that’s down to 48 hours.

“The biggest advantage of testing and having the result fast is to be able to put people in isolation, so they are not infecting others when they are the most infectious,” said Awais Vaid, Deputy Administrator and Epidemiologist for Champaign Urbana Public Health District.

When you go to Market Place Mall for testing, you can sign up to get results electronically. CUPHD has noticed people may get their results back quicker if they sign into the electronic portal.