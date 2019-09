LAKE FOREST, Ill.-Yes the Bears won Monday night, and the offense showed improvement, but public cries for Mitch Trubisky to 'Be Better' grew louder. Still, head coach Matt Nagy thinks Trubisky and the offense are on the right track even if that might not have appeared to be the case in one brief sideline moment Monday night.

It was the game Mitch Trubisky needed to raise his confidence, even if it was just a little. He was 20-of-23 for 173 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone in the Bears 31-15 win over the Redskins. Trubisky finished 25-of-31 for 231 yards with just one interception.

“I like that he threw completions," said Nagy Wednesday at Halas Hall. "I like that he played the game fast. I like that he made some plays on his own, you know, that were kind of unscripted."