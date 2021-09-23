Pygmalion festival is back in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A popular festival is back this year after a year of virtual fun, Pygmalion festival is in person this weekend.

This is the festival’s 17th year. It’s a time to highlight local musicians, artists, comedians and much more. We caught up with organizers as they were preparing for the big weekend.

“We’re knocking the rust off a little bit because it’s been a couple years since we’ve done an in-person event, but we’re really excited about it,” Patrick Singer, co-director, said.

The festival starts Thursday and goes into Saturday. For more information and a full list of what’s happening, you can visit their website here.

