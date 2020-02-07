Pushing for stronger penalties for killing pets

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Caroline Tonozzi has worked at U of I Veterinary Medicine for 17 years and has seen a lot of hurt animals. “I’ve seen a range of things from the neglect of being left outside in bad weather to things being shot at or buried or purposefully harmed,” said Tonozzi. Some state lawmakers say the penalties for those crimes aren’t harsh enough. “If I were to walk into a grocery store and steal a candy bar and then do the same thing a little while later and steal a second candy bar, the law treats that the same as if you abuse someone’s animal severely, their pet animal and then it kills them,” said Senator Steve McClure.

McClure says that behavior sometimes leads to bigger crimes. “Many serial killers start off killing pets and torturing,” said Sen. McClure. McClure is filing a bill to stop that. “What this bill does is that if there’s animal abuse that leads to death, the death of the animal or if it’s torture and that leads to the death of the animal. Instead of being a class 4 penalty, its the more severe class 2 penalty,” said Sen. McClure.

Tonozzi says social media has brought more awareness to animal abuse which is important. An example is the case of Dory the dog found in a cage in a Champaign Lake. “With her… the fact that there was kind of the physical signs of neglect and the fact that they found her in icy water in November made it kind of doubly disgusting,” said Tonozzi. Dory was rescued and has an owner, but not every pet is so lucky. Advocates are hoping stricter penalties will save more pets from a harsher fate. Under this proposal a person’s minimum prison sentence would be longer. Instead of one year, they would spend at least three years behind bars.