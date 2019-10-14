Push to save old school building

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA)– Some people are still trying to save a historic building from being torn down. We’ve told you Eastlawn Elementary is set to be demolished. The group trying to save the building says the school board thought it would be too expensive to renovate. Jolen Anya Minetz of Paxton wrote a letter to the board asking them to reconsider their decision.

Minetz wants others to call the school board and the city to let them know they are interested in keeping the building from being torn down. She expects the school to come down in a few weeks.