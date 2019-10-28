Purse thief sought

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities want the help from the public identifying a suspected thief.

A man attempted to steal a victims purse as she was getting out of her car on October 15 at around 10:25 a.m. This took place in the parking lot of Schnucks, located at 109 North Mattis Avenue.

The suspect began punching the victim in the face and also punched a second victim who tried to help.

He is described as a black male, 5’9 to 6’0 tall, 190 lbs., and between 40-50 years old.

He was last seen wearing a black White Sox hat, black jacket and dark jeans with white on the pockets.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the subject who was captured on video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com