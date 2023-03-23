MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Improvements to the athletic fields in Monticello are almost done and they’ll be sporting a unique design.

The soccer and football fields will be wrapped with the Monticello Sage purple.

The superintendent said the fields aren’t only for students. So, he wanted them to reflect the school pride found all over the community.

“We want to make this facility as close to a 365-day facility as possible. That means it’s going to be a variety of age groups using the fields,” said Adam Clapp, Monticello superintendent. “In the spring, later on, this spring when we see this soccer field in action it’s going to be awesome.”

The soccer field will be ready to go by next month. They expect the football and baseball field to be done by the fall.