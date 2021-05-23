‘Pups-n-Pints’ returns to downtown bar

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Pour Brothers Craft Taproom in Champaign brought back its popular event ‘Pups n’ Pints’ this afternoon.

The canine-friendly event brought these dogs some long-awaited interaction with their furry friends.

Anyone is welcome to come out and enjoy their favorite craft beer with their pups – all while supporting the humane society.

Pour Brothers has added a new area for dogs that includes water bowls and green turf.

“We started 5 years ago in Peoria Heights,” says Owner Jason Fowler. “We’ve been in Champaign now for almost 3 years and definitely one of our core values is giving back to the community. Whether that be through events, donations to different groups for auctions for say. We definitely love the community we’re apart of.”

Your next chance to enjoy a pint with your pup is next month.