DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A puppy was killed and two adults were displaced after their Decatur home caught fire overnight.

The fire happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Firefighters responded to a home near East Division Street and North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and found heavy fire on the rear of the structure.

The owner of the home arrived on the scene and told firefighters that no people were inside. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within an hour. They found a puppy and attempted resuscitation efforts but were not successful.

Battalion Chief Wade Watson started an investigation into the fire’s origin and found that the fire started in a bathroom. He contacted the Office of the State Fire Marshal and requested an investigator to be assigned to the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping the two people who lived at the home. The investigation into the fire’s cause is ongoing.