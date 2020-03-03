Punching back against Parkinson’s

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Rock Steady Boxing Gym is dedicated to slowing the progression of symptoms of those suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

“People now can do things maybe they probably couldn’t do before a year ago,” says Lora Mock, who is the head coach of the gym.

M ore than 60,000 people are diagnosed each year. This disease affects everyone uniquely.

“While everyone is a snowflake, we call it, because no two people with Parkinson’s are the same. the disease presents itself and progresses differently in everyone,” says Mock.

Parkinson’s can cause deterioration of motor skills, speech, and sensory functions. Members of Rock S teady work on movement, agility, and strength-based on doing boxing drills and exercises.

No boxing experience is needed to join and classes are offered for varying degrees of Parkinson’s D isease .

“A lot of the things that are important to training boxers are important to Parkinson’s people as well. using your feet. Balance. Hand-eye coordination. All these are critical to the motion that is compromised often with people with Parkinson’s,” Says Neal Merchen.

Merchen was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease five years ago and has been going to Rock Steady.

Recent studies show that intense exercise programs, such as boxing, maybe working to delay the progression of symptoms.

“For us to have this kind of a resource that reaches out and that we can reach out too is really critical in helping us keep from getting worse and the illness progresses,” says Merchen.

Rock Steady currently has two coaches, but they are always looking for volunteers who are willing to help.

For more information, click here.