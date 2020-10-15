Pumpkin patch has strong season despite setback

SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA)– Illinois is sometimes called “The Great Pumpkin State.” That’s because the Land of Lincoln produces more pumpkins than any other state. The co-owner of Negangard Pumpkin Patch says there have been some challenges. They got their pumpkins planted in June. There was great weather, and things were going well until the hail storm. That slowed progress, but overall its been a really good year because of the weather in July and August.

“We had a couple of dry spells in the end of July, early August and that kind of caused some of our bigger ones not to get as big, but they filled out really nice. They have great color, so overall we had a really good year considering all of the different circumstances that we faced,” said Mitch Negangard, co-owner of Negangard Pumpkin Patch. They say business has been strong this fall.