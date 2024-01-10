MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon School District is getting a boost from an unlikely source.

“A Lambo’s BP Gas Station has had a relationship with our district for the past several years, and this year they decided to donate money from one of their pumps at their gas station to our youth athletic program in the Mattoon schools,” said Ryan Ghere, Business Manager for the Mattoon School District. “There’s a sign on it that says some of the proceeds from this pump will be donated to Mattoon schools.”

This week, they got a $525 check from Lambo’s BP. This isn’t the first time the gas station has helped out students in the area.

The district has put that money to good use.

“In the last year and a half, we’ve started a youth sports program with our fifth and sixth graders,” Ghere said.

This time around, district officials said the money will be used to buy equipment, uniforms and other supplies. They say it gives the kids an opportunity to get involved in sports for free.

The gas station is located on Route 16 and South 12th Street in Mattoon. The fundraiser is still ongoing.