URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This winter weather heading towards Central Illinois is like deja vu for public works crews.

They’re still cleaning up the aftermath of our last winter storm, but Urbana Public Works is ready for more bad weather to head our way. The public works director says they have to wait until the rain stops, or the salt won’t work. Right when the rain turns to ice, they’ll head out to lay down salt.

The salt helps the snow and ice to melt, but if it gets too cold, the salt won’t work as well and they will have to use a solution over that. The director doesn’t think they’ll have to use the solution mix this time around, but his crews are ready for the hazardous weather.

“We’ll also be in very early to monitor that transition from when the rain turns to ice so we can time it just right to get out there and get the treatment on the roads,” Vince Gustafson, Urbana Public Works Director, said.

He went on to encourage drivers to be extremely careful driving tomorrow and says ice can cause problems with trees and power lines.

Public works went on to say that after a few days off for crews. They spent the last couple days trying to fix potholes that happened from the weather changes, but again, asks drivers to be extra careful if you’re driving tomorrow.