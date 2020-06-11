Public works director retiring

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The city’s public works director is retiring after more than two decades serving in various capacities. Dennis Schmidt’s last day will be July 20.

He was public works director for almost 16 years being appointed in November 2004; executive director of UCSD for 7; assistant city engineer for 7.5; director of engineering services for UCSD for 7.5; and associate senior design engineer for Daily & Associates Engineers, Inc. for 7.5.

“It would be difficult, if not impossible, to enumerate all the positive contributions Dennis has made to our City over his many years in Public Works,” said City Manager Dorothy Ann David. “He has always been a model of customer service, a skilled problem-solver, and a loyal and supportive colleague. His leadership of the Public Works Department will have a long-lasting impact as his high standards have pushed us to be a better organization and his legacy will live on through the staff he has mentored during his tenure.”

Some of his proudest accomplishments as director include: