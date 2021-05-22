Public Safety Force to help community feel safe

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Community members and local police in Rantoul have started the Public Safety Task Force to help people feel safe.

They gathered for a meeting at the Youth Center this morning to address the recent gun violence. The group started after the founder witnessed a shooting right in front of her.

The task force wants to stop the crime that is emerging in the village and find solutions together.

Anyone is welcome to join in on the conversation. The next meeting will be on June 19th at the library.