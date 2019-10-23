Public safety agreements up for renewal

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — On the agenda tonight for the Danville School Board: a number of public safety agreements set for renewal.

Members tonight will vote on retaining the school district’s intergovernmental agreement with the Danville Police Department, which places a school resource officer at North Ridge Middle School and Danville High School.

The agreement also allows for one officer to act as an SRO between the high school and Kenneth D. Bailey Academy, an alternative education school within the district.

Also up for renewal is an agreement that allows Danville fire and police officials to access the district’s security video and radio frequencies in the event of an emergency. That intergovernmental agreement is renewed every two years.

Board members tonight will take a first look at a changed Family Participation Policy as well. Changes to that policy, according to district documents, include changing the number of meetings the Every Student Succeeds Act Parent Advisory Council from four to two per year.

They’ll meet for tonight’s routine meeting at 6:30 in the Jackson School Building Board Room.