Public safety agencies give tips on staying safe during extremely cold temperatures

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Public safety agencies across the state are making sure their communities stay safe during this weekend’s extreme temperatures.

“Governor JB Pritzker has directed state public safety agencies to work with state agencies and local jurisdictions to ensure the appropriate resources are available as artic cold temperatures and snow takes aim on our state,” said officials.

They said the forecasted temperatures “have the potential to be the coldest conditions we have experiences since the polar vortex that occurred in January 2019.” They went on to say the National Weather Service indicated wind chills could reach -25 in the northern part of the state will central Illinois could see -20 and single digits in the southern region of the state.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said frostbite can set in on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes. That is why agencies are reminding their communities to limit unnecessary travel. “If you must travel, call ahead of time to ensure that normal operating hours are still in place. This is particularly true for those venturing out for COVID-19 vaccination appointments at drive-thru clinics or seeking COVID testing at outdoor testing sites.”

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said it is important to watch for warning signs of extreme cold.

Public health officials stated areas of the body most affected by frostbite include the face, ears, hands and feet. When frostbitten, skin is “whitish and stiff,” and will feel numb.

To treat this, gradually warm the affected area. You can do that by wrapping the area in blankets, sweaters, etc. You should then immediately get medical help. Officials said to not run frostbitten areas because that can damage the tissue.

Hypothermia happens when the body’s temperature drops to 95 degrees or lower. It can be deadly if not caught promptly and treated. Officials said infants and the elderly are particularly at risk of this. Signs to look out for including shivering, exhaustion, confusion, slurred speech, weak pulse. Additionally infants can have bright red, cold skin.

Those experiencing hypothermia should be treated at the hospital. Do not try to treat this at home.

If you must go outside, there are some things you can wear to protect yourself. Those items include several layers of lightweight clothing. The air between the layers will act as insulation to keep you warm.

Additionally, you should cover your head. “You lose as much as 50 percent of your body heat through your head.” You should also wear mittens instead of fingered gloves. Also, cover your ears and the lower part of your face. “The ears, nose, chin, and forehead are most susceptible to frostbite. Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect the lungs from directly inhaling extremely cold air.”

Again, officials are urging people to not travel during this time. However, if you must, remember to share the road and have an emergency kit with you. Those kits include blankets, non-perishable food, boots, extra clothes and other items in case you get stranded or are waiting for a tow, said officials. If you are home, make sure you have the essentials to ride out a storm or if you lose power.

Over the next few days, officials are encouraging people to check in on their elderly neighbors who may need help.