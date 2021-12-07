Public meetings scheduled for coal ash removal in Vermilion County

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – A Champaign environmental watchdog group said it won’t be until 2033 until Vistra Energy removes coal ash from the former Dynegy plant near Danville.



It’s the latest development in the years-long debate over the coal ash, which environmental groups said is polluting the Middle Fork River. Dynegy, now Vistra, has long-resisted efforts to completely remove the coal ash. However, it recently agreed to do so as a result of a lawsuit.



Prairie Rivers Network said Vistra’s plan involves demolishing the power plant to create a landfill, then moving the coal ash there. The landfill would be outside of the river’s floodplain.



Vistra will hold two public meetings this Thursday to get residents’ feedback on the plan. The meetings are at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Davis S. Palmer Arena in Danville. Residents can also join via Zoom. You can sign-up online.



A Vistra spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

