Public library receives grant to help students learn about careers

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)- The city’s public library is starting a new grant that will help those in high school plan for their future. The Danville Public Library was awarded the Project Next Generation grant.

The grant is focusing on high school juniors and seniors who are making the transition to a career or looking at a college or university. It also focuses on giving students an after-school program while exposing them to different career options. The library will have four distinct areas of study: culinary arts, veterinary science, hospitality and tourism, and vinyl sign making.



There will be two classes, including 10 people in each group during the fall and spring, but due to Covid-19 they have limited the number of spots available for social distancing. Jennifer Hess, the Danville public library’s executive director, hopes this inspires kids to take their career to the next level. “I think any opportunity for local teens to do something that’s is educational fun productive with their time is a great resource so we hope to be just another resource”.

The program will be hosted in the teen zone, and the staff is currently developing the programming. Each course will be computer-based with different units to complete. Hess also said that registration should open within a few weeks before the program starts in October. Once registration opens, you can register on their website.