DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is considering the addition of Sunday routes to its transit service and wants the public to weigh in on the proposal.

People living in Decatur are encouraged to submit responses through a short survey. There are only a few questions to answer and a section for additional comments. Comments can also be left on the City of Decatur’s social media pages.

City officials said in a press release that the addition of Sunday service could accommodate people who work on weekends and people who choose to go shopping on Sundays. The proposed routes would make stops at most major grocery stores in Decatur, including all three Kroger and both Walmart locations.

Funding to bring Sunday routes into service would come from a combination of regular rider fees and grants from both the state and federal governments. The city emphasized that there would not be an increase in current bus fares and if added, Sunday fares would be the same as Monday through Saturday fares.

Paratransit is also being considered for Sundays. if added, service area, fares and the booking process – 24 hours in advance – would remain the same.