CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The United Garden Hills Neighborhood Association and the City of Champaign invite the community to help put the finishing touches and open the Hedge Pop! Park in the Garden Hills neighborhood on Friday.

The park-building event is part of the City’s “CommYOUnity: It takes YOU to make it work!” summer engagement campaign.

The public is invited to help complete the new pop-up park near the intersection of Garden Hills Drive and Hedge Road in Garden Hills.

Officials said area residents and volunteers are needed to help spread mulch, plant flowers and build a fence at Hedge Pop! Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 10. Tools and materials will be provided by the City of Champaign, as well as free food and refreshments for work volunteers.

“We are asking for Garden Hills residents and community members from across Champaign to help us finish and open this exciting new park in the Garden Hills neighborhood,” said Champaign Neighborhood Relations Manager, John Ruffin. “We have got a few more steps to take to bring the park to life and we want everyone to come out and join us finish the job and help open this exciting new neighborhood amenity.”

“The neighborhood residents and association are appreciative of the City’s investment in our neighborhood. This new temporary park is a great step towards the permanent improvements to come in our neighborhood,” said, Amy Revilla, long-time resident, and group leader of The United Garden Hills Neighborhood Association.

According to officials, the Hedge Pop! Park will feature a half-court basketball court, remote control (RC) racetrack, soccer area and an extensive field of blooming flowers for the neighborhood and community to enjoy.