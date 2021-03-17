Public input needed soon for possible residence hall renaming

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Eastern Illinois University Naming Committee is close to moving forward with their next step in their discussion over Douglas Hall, and that means your input will be needed.

The committee met Wednesday morning. They’re finalizing the language on a survey to get feedback from people, including the general public and those associated with the university. That survey could be shared as early as Thursday.

The group also worked on procedures on how to lead several virtual forums. Seven will be scheduled where faculty, staff, students, registered student organizations and community members can participate and give their opinion. Those dates have not been set yet.