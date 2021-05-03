Public hearing for discrimination complaint against business

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Last year several people protested Rogue Barber Co. for its members-only policy. Now that same business is part of a discrimination case.

The company’s application required clients not to be members of “Black Lives Matter,” white supremacist groups, or Antifa. Last year there were protests against Rogue Barber Co.

Now the city says someone filed a complaint against the business saying they were discriminated against based on sex.

The complaint says the customer tried to book an online appointment with Rogue Barber Co. After booking, the customer says she got a message from the owner. He said her appointment had been canceled because he only does men’s cuts. The woman said she gets a men’s style haircut, and she had her hair cut there before with no problems.

The Champaign Human Relations Commission held a public hearing.

“The Human Relations Commision will make the determination at the end of this case as to what the best resolution is regarding the alleged discrimantion complaint,” said Jeff Hamilton, City of Champaign Communications Manager.

The owner of Rogue shut down his location in Champaign last year.

The next hearing is scheduled for June 7th at 5:30PM. The communications manager says this case could still be resolved. The city says in most cases they are able to come to some type of resolution.