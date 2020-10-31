Public health officials report over 7,000 new confirmed cases of coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 7,899 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 46 additional deaths.

Adams County: 1 male 70s

Boone County: 1 male 60s

Bureau County: 1 male 80s

Carroll County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 5 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

DuPage County: 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

LaSalle County: 1 female 60s

Macon County: 1 male 90s

Madison County: 1 female 80s

Marion County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Mason County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

McLean County: 1 female 80s

Monroe County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

Vermilion County: 1 female 60s

Wayne County: 1 female 90s

Whiteside County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 410,300 cases, including 9,757 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,636 specimens for a total 7,729,845. As of last night, 3,228 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 680 patients were in the ICU and 290 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 24 – October 30 is 7.5%. This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests. Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. On October 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 24, 2020 – October 30, 2020 is 9.0%.

Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.