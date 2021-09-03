Public Health officials announce 30,319 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois over the past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported last Friday that there are 30,319 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,538,324 cases, including 24,067 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. As of last night, 2,286 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 551 patients were in the ICU and 302 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

From last Friday to Thursday, the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 5.0% and the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 5.4%, according to officials.

Officials said total of 14,005,857 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 26,431 doses. Since reporting on Friday, 185,014 doses were reported administered in Illinois.