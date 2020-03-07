Public Health Districts sending coronavirus reports for testing

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Public Health Districts in the area are getting reports of possible cases of coronavirus.

Those are being sent to state labs to be tested. So far there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in central Illinois, but tests are still being done.

A handful of possible cases, less than a dozen, were reported in Champaign County. All of those tests have come back negative.

The Vermilion County Health Department Director said only one possible cases was reported to them. They just got the test result back Friday and it was negative.

The Macon County Health Department said no cases have been reported to them and there are no current case investigations.

WCIA is still waiting on information from Sangamon and Coles County.

By Thursday night, there were at least 227 cases of coronavirus in the United States. The virus has killed more than 3,300 people across the world. The vast majority of deaths are in mainland China.

Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said they are receiving authority from the government to start testing more people. The director said when this happens, there will likely be more positive cases.