Public health department seeks collaboration for reopens

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Ford County Public Health Department is asking for local organizations who plan to reopen their doors — before or after the Stay-At-Home order expires toward the end of the month — to reach out to the department for guidance before doing so.

“We are asking that all entities looking to reopen their doors at any point in the future begin making

plans to reopen with the health and safety of employees and the public in mind,” FCPHD Administrator Lana Sample said.

According to a release sent by FCPHD, the department has developed tools and resources to guide reopening plans, including a reopening template that can be completed and submitted to FCPHD for review. FCPHD also plans to offer a virtual meeting that individuals can attend to discuss COVID-19 safety strategies and any questions or concerns.

They’re encouraging interested people to call the FCPHD office at (217)379-9281, or email info@fordcountyphd.org. There is no deadline to submit this information, but FCPHD does encourage entities to be proactive.