Public Health Announce 1,424 new cases of COVID-19; 12 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported 1,424 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 12 additional deaths.

Public Health Officials Announce 1,424 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease – https://t.co/WE11Ntp7TX — IDPH (@IDPH) May 10, 2021

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,356,391 cases, including 22,235 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

A total of 9,978,915 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. Yesterday, 70,426 doses were reported administered in Illinois.