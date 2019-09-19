Public Charge training session

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University YMCA, along with the Refugee Center, hosted a public information and training session on the final Public Charge Rule as part of Welcoming Week 2019.

The final rule was passed by the Department of Homeland Security and published in August. It goes into effect October 15, unless it is delayed or stopped by legal action. It’s expected to make it harder for immigrants to apply for green cards or temporary visas if they’re considered likely to need social services.

Thursday’s training was conducted by Carlos Cisneros Vilchis, a staff attorney in the Immigrants and Workers’ Rights Practice Group at Legal Aid Chicago.

“If you are on public benefits, stay on public benefits,” Cisneros Vilchis said. “Each individual immigration case is different, so before you make any decisions that impact yourself or your loved ones, you need to seek an immigration consultation with an immigration attorney or another immigration professional.”

The event was free and open to the public. It is one of more than 33 local events happening throughout the county for Welcoming Week.

