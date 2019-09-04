Pubic hearing on recreational marijuana sale

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Council is preparing to make a decision that could give a financial boost to the city.

People shared their opinions on the possible sale of recreational marijuana during a public hearing at the city council meeting Tuesday night. A couple dozen people showed up. Some were in favor, others were strongly against the idea.

At the next meeting on September 17th, council plans to vote on allowing recreational marijuana and whether or not to include the 3% sales tax. While nothing was voted on Tuesday night, this discussion will lead up to a decision in the next few months that could have a lasting impact on Danville’s future.

One after another, people stood in front of the council to give their thoughts on allowing recreational marijuana to be sold in the city. Linda Jones says, “They don’t say pothead for nothing. I think everyone in this room knows that marijuana has been wrong in the past.”

Cindy Parr-Barrett says, “It’ll provide a previously unavailable source of revenue to the city. It can provide jobs.” There was an array of opinions by several people with different perspectives on the drug.

Cities in Illinois are faced with the choice of allowing the sale of recreational marijuana for adults after it becomes legal on January 1,2020.

Mayor Williams says the possible 3% sales tax revenue sounds enticing and could bring in extra money to make much needed improvements. He says, “We need a lot of improvements in terms of roads, drainage projects, we were struggling to buy police cars and we had to take out a loan to buy a fire truck.”

Jones had a different take and doesn’t want money to be the driving force behind this decision. She says, “If greed and money is what you decide on then you will definitely have marijuana in Danville.”

Barrett had the opposite opinion and believes this could be a benefit in the city. She says, “We have no idea where the future of this commodity may lead. It appears to be working out as a valuable option to help struggling towns. We should be part of it at its inception.”

The mayor remained neutral and and wants to put this decision in the hands of the community in Danville. Williams says, “I want to do what the people want. It’s their city not mine.”

Mayor Williams says the state is only allowing one recreational dispensary and craft grower in Vermilion County. Even if council votes to allow the sale of marijuana, there’s no guarantee it will be granted to the city.

Illinois awarded its first licenses to sell recreational marijuana to five medical dispensaries on Thursday. Those are in Naperville, Mundelein, Joliet, Effingham and Canton.