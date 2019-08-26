PTO member stepping down

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Corresponding Executive Ken Keefe has announced he will be stepping down from the Mahomet-Seymour PTO Board.



In a post on his Facebook page, Keefe said he made the decision because the board expressed disapproval of him using a for-profit donation site called Fund For Us to collect donations for the 2018 Dawg Walk, a fundraiser for elementary schools in the district.



Keefe says he posted on the site’s homepage that Fund For Us would take 5.9 percent from donations plus $0.30 for processing. But he admitted in his post that this information was not clear to the board in his presentation to them.



Keefe says he has agreed to refund his profits from the 2018 Dawg Walk, based on the board’s request.