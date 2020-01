CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Robeson Elementary’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) made a big donation for new playground equipment.

During Monday’s school board meeting, the board accepted a check of nearly $42,000. The money will pay for upgrades to the outdoor jungle gym structure being built right now.

New playground equipment is making its way to Robeson Elementary School.

They have the construction site blocked off. A lot of it has already been installed.