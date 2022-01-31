Psychiatrists wanted as more people need mental health resources

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — More people have been struggling with their mental health since the start of the pandemic.

While the demand for resources went up, some places in Champaign County were desperate to help. OSF Hospital says they were down psychiatrists and had to do a lot of telehealth to help. They now have more psychiatrists working to give people the resources they need, but they are continuing to provide those services.

“We’ve struggled as most health care organizations have with physicians being sick, staff being sick, so really just trying to think outside of the box and deliver services in a new and unique way,” Kristin Wildman, with OSF, said.

For more information for mental health resources at OSF call 217-337-4310.

“Now we’re seeing that there is a shortage of psychiatrists already, plus an increase in the need for clients who need psychiatry and some of that is due to the pandemic as well,” Gail Raney, Rosecrance, said.

Raney went on to say they also have a psychiatrist who offers telehealth services.