CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Protestors walked the streets of the U of I’s campus on Sunday night.

It happened on the corner of First Street and Green Street around 9:45 p.m.

In the middle of the intersection, all protestors kneeled on one knee and chanted, “I can’t breathe,” “Black lives matter,” and “No Justice, no peace.”

One University of Illinois police officer got out of her squad car and kneeled down in solidarity with the protestors.