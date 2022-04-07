CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Members of the Congolese community of Champaign set up a protest outside the Champaign County Courthouse asking for justice for a man stabbed to death this week.

Dozens of people from that community were gathered with signs calling for a stop to the violence and justice for their brother, Nzengeli Mfwamba. Officers said he was hit in the head with a hammer and stabbed to death at Peppermill Lane and Brookfield Drive. They stated his daughter’s boyfriend- Dominic Fortune–was responsible.

Fortune is expected in court Thursday afternoon.