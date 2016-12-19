Protestors take aim at Trump

NATIONAL — Protestors rallied against President-elect Donald Trump in Springfield Monday. Even though the outcome is pretty much set, protestors insist the fight is not over.

It was the overall message and they just wanted their concerns to be heard. It’s not the first time protestors fought to convince members of the Electoral College to change their minds.

It’s a movement which has people speaking up across the nation. A typical Electoral College voting day is pretty calm, but with a lot of Trump opposition, it’s turned into a last-ditch effort to keep Trump out of the White House.

“We reject the President-elect.”

Inside the Capitol, peaceful protestors offered a wide range of reasons they don’t believe Trump should be the nation’s 45th president.

“Even before Inauguration Day, just saying, he doesn’t represent our values. People here gave different testimony about how they’re scared they’re not going to be okay under Trump’s presidency.”

The group calls itself the December 19th Coalition. It’s just one of dozens of rallies taking place across the country. Protestors say, with Hillary Clinton winning the popular vote by more than two million ballots, any effort they put forth is worth it.

“I want to be here. I wanted to see this happen, but I want to see it progress.”

In most elections, a majority of states give all their votes to whichever candidate wins the state’s popular vote. All Illinois’ electors voted for Clinton.

“Nationally, there are people in every state capital today, urging the electors to vote their conscience, not for Donald Trump.”

This is not the first time protestors tried to persuade officials to go against the norm. Most recent attempts were to prevent George W. Bush from stepping in command.

Instead, they urged electors to back Al Gore, however, those efforts came up short. Protestors say, regardless of the outcome; it’s a wake up call to all voters.

“It just says something about the way we do elections and they need to be freer and they need to be more fair and everyone needs to be included. It has to be open, much more open.”

After Monday, a joint session of Congress is scheduled for January 6 to certify the results.

Donald Trump tweeted Sunday in response to protests stating, “If my may supporters acted and threatened people like those who lost the election are doing, they would be scorned and called terrible names!”