Protestors call for Illinois to reopen

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Protestors gathered Wednesday to call for Illinois to reopen.

Dozens stood in front of the statue of Lincoln to call for the governor to reopen the state. The protestors claimed that the governor’s restrictions violated the constitution. That is despite several judges upholding the governor’s moves during the pandemic.

“And we believe in the Constitution,” said Beth Rogers. “Constitution means freedom of assembly. And with that constitution, we believe that some of the shutdown restrictions have gone on too long.”

The rally also included people calling for reversing the election results, similar to the rhetoric in Washington. But this protest remained peaceful, with protestors never leaving the front of the grounds.