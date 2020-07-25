Protestors bring attention to bill struggles during pandemic

CHAMPAIGN,Ill. (WCIA)- You may have seen protesters marching through the streets of downtown Champaign today, even shutting down traffic. They’re speaking out about the struggles people are facing during the pandemic.

The champaign chapter of the party for Socialism and Liberation led the protest to bring attention to foreclosures and evictions.

That is the message organizer Peter Sentz wants to bring awareness to.

“I want the city, the city government, to reach out to the people making these demands and hear our voices,” said Sentz. “Instead of making all the decisions behind closed doors. I want people to come out to these protests and think about when is the next city council meeting can I make it there and login can I make my voice heard.”

The group marched from west side park, shutting down traffic on Main and Neil street in the middle of the afternoon. Protestor Jeseann Gonzalez Cruz tells us she’s seen the impact of the pandemic first hand.

“We live and work in the community,” said Gonzalez Cruz. “A lot of the problems that are in the community, such as the shutdown of electricity that are going to happen, are also going to impact us, and the people we love and work with.” The group also wants more assistance on a local level.

“The state of Illinois has extended the moratorium of evictions, but that’s not good enough of a promise for the community here in Champaign Urbana,” said Sentz. “We need more assurance that people will not be thrown out of their homes.”

If you are looking for assistance in paying your electric bill, starting July 27th, the Champaign County Regional Planning commission will begin its low-income energy assistance program. For more information on the program, you can go to their website.