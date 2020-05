SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Protesters are gathering outside of the Bank of Springfield Center for the House of Representatives special session.

The protest is a continuation of the Reopen Illinois Protests that have taken place outside of the Capitol the last few weekends.

Lawmakers are meeting at the Bank of Springfield Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week.









Protesters gather in Springfield on Wednesday, 5/20/2020

