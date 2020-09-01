Protesters demand answers regarding inmate’s death

IROQUOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of protesters packed the outside of the Iroquois County Jail demanding answers for the death of inmate Andre Maiden.

He and another inmate, Jason Fancher, died last week. However, their cause of death is still unknown.

Dozens of people lined the parking lot outside the jail as officers stood in front, guarding the property.

Emotions and tensions were heard in people’s voices as they shouted “Black lives matter. Andre Maiden’s life mattered.” The family is still questioning how he died, even after the autopsy was done last week.

The coroner ruled out physical injury, but was waiting for the toxicology results to get more answers.

Meanwhile, Maiden’s family said they are confused about how he may have died, saying he had called them a few days prior saying he was very sick and needed an ambulance, but was denied one by the jail staff. The sheriff’s office and state police have not commented on that accusation.