Protest planned at new Fairview Heights Planned Parenthood Center

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (WCIA) — A protest is scheduled for tonight at the new Planned Parenthood Center in Fairview Heights Illinois.

Students of Life for America along with other pro-life leaders from Missouri will lead the protest.

The Planned Parenthood center was built in secret. The project started last year, but nobody knew what was actually going to occupy the building.

Planned Parenthood already had a clinic in Fairview Heights, but it was a much smaller facility. It was located in a strip mall, and according to Planned Parenthood officials, it was “bursting at the seams.”

The new facility will offer both medication and surgical abortions, along with all other family planning procedures Planned Parenthood offers. The old Fairview Heights facility only offered medication abortions.

Bot medication and surgical abortions were already offered at a clinic in Granite City.

The new facility is not far from the Illinois-Missouri border, and from the last Planned Parenthood Clinic that offers abortions in Illinois.