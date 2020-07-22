Protest leads to investigation into police chief

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Village leaders said they found no evidence of misconduct following a recent complaint against the Mahomet Police chief.

Officials said the complaint stems from a protest held on July 8. The group ‘Paign to Peace, held the protest, which consisted of marching through the town.

The complaint came in the form of a letter from Rita Conerly. In her letter, she listed several areas of complaint in regards to the chief’s conduct as well as that of his officers on the day of the protest. Some of those areas included “discriminatory harassment, unlawful stops and standing in front of vehicles, and threats to citizens that attempted to be peaceful with showing solidarity.”

There were two other letters of complaint sent in regards to the chief.

The Village conducted an investigation into Conerly’s complaint. “The summary of this report is what I wanted to communicate now, which was we found no evidence of misconduct or an inability to perform his duties as our Chief of Police,” said Village Administrator Patrick Brown.