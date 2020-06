DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement officials have filed criminal charges against five suspects involved in a Sunday night looting incident, which included four residents from Danville and one from Urbana.

Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said in a press release Monday "we are grateful for the members of our community that participated in the peaceful protest and engaged with officers in a positive manner." A demonstration was held Sunday in Danville, in response to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.