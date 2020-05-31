Protest breaks out at Market Place Mall

Protesters gather outside of Macy’s at Market Place Mall on May 31, 2020. They are protesting against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group was seen getting violent at the Market Place Mall in protest of the death of George Floyd.

This started around 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

HAPPENING NOW: A group is getting violent at Marketplace Mall and have broken windows in multiple storefronts. pic.twitter.com/Nio4tbqRnh — WCIA.com (@WCIA3) May 31, 2020

Windows were seen shattered at Macy’s, Lenscrafters, Old Navy and Field & Stream. Looting occurred at stores such as Dick’s Sporting Goods and Sephora.

Officers are standing outside, blocking the door of Macy’s #WCIA — Christie Battista WCIA (@CBattistaTV) May 31, 2020

Around seven officers were seen blocking the entrance of Macy’s.

People at the mall are now chanting, “No justice, no peace.” #WCIA — Christie Battista WCIA (@CBattistaTV) May 31, 2020

Crowds were also holding signs up at the mall and chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot.”

Police are now moving into the crowd with canisters of spray in their hands. They’re telling them to stay back. #WCIA — Christie Battista WCIA (@CBattistaTV) May 31, 2020

No confrontations between the police and protesters were observed. No arrests have been witnessed.

Protestors have gone mostly quiet at the moment, but more people are gathering #WCIA — Christie Battista WCIA (@CBattistaTV) May 31, 2020

An officer was heard saying to a woman, “We don’t like it either.”

There are around 18-20 Champaign officers that are on the scene. Some have riot gear on and some are in their regular uniforms.

Protesters are starting to get closer to officers.

Around 4:15 p.m., officers and protesters were seen running away from Macy’s. Both parties returned back to their original area a few minutes later.

Shoe Carnival on Prospect was also broken into on Sunday.

Police now at Shoe Carnival .. picking up boxes and keeping an eye on the store which now has a wide open window pic.twitter.com/lW98yHraH4 — Jess Kunz (@WCIAJessica) May 31, 2020

A woman was seen standing silently in front of Best Buy while holding a sign that reads, “Murder is Murder.” A Champaign officer was seen standing in front of the store to observe.

A woman stands outside Best Buy in Champaign on May 31, 2020. This comes as protesters around Champaign demonstrate against the death of George Floyd.

Near Shoe Carnival, some people were observed laughing and yelling “Black Lives Matter” at the officers standing guard. Others were seen offering water bottles to the officers since it was “hot outside today and they didn’t know how long they would be out there.”

Additionally, Gordmans was broken into.