Protest breaks out at Market Place Mall

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group was seen getting violent at the Market Place Mall in protest of the death of George Floyd.
This started around 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Windows were seen shattered at Macy’s, Lenscrafters, Old Navy and Field & Stream. Looting occurred at stores such as Dick’s Sporting Goods and Sephora.
Around seven officers were seen blocking the entrance of Macy’s.
Crowds were also holding signs up at the mall and chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot.”
No confrontations between the police and protesters were observed. No arrests have been witnessed.
An officer was heard saying to a woman, “We don’t like it either.”
There are around 18-20 Champaign officers that are on the scene. Some have riot gear on and some are in their regular uniforms.
Protesters are starting to get closer to officers.
Around 4:15 p.m., officers and protesters were seen running away from Macy’s. Both parties returned back to their original area a few minutes later.
Shoe Carnival on Prospect was also broken into on Sunday.
A woman was seen standing silently in front of Best Buy while holding a sign that reads, “Murder is Murder.” A Champaign officer was seen standing in front of the store to observe.
Near Shoe Carnival, some people were observed laughing and yelling “Black Lives Matter” at the officers standing guard. Others were seen offering water bottles to the officers since it was “hot outside today and they didn’t know how long they would be out there.”
Additionally, Gordmans was broken into.