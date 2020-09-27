Protecting the planet

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA)—Students are asking for the community’s support to protect the planet. A group called Fridays for Future called for a Global Day of Climate Action on Friday. People in Monticello participated. They decorated windows, made signs, and created chalk drawings around their homes to raise awareness about climate change. Students who organized the demonstration say it’s important to be aware of climate change.

“It will effect rural communities, especially our agriculture, so I think it’s important for community members to show their support for the climate movement,” said Claire Keating, Monticello High School student. This was the first year they organized the virtual event. They hope to continue in the future.