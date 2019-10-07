CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The United States Department of Justice Community Relations Service is hosting a forum to prevent and respond to hate crimes against places of worship. Community members and faith-based leaders will learn practical safety tips to prevent or respond to hate crimes.

Federal and local law enforcement as well as criminal justice and other experts will be on hand to provide insight on emergency planning, fortifying facilities, while preventing and responding to possibly active situations of violence. It’s free and open to the public but registration is required.

Protecting Places of Worship Forum

Sinai Temple

3104 West Windsor Road, Champaign)

October 24, 1 – 4:30 pm

Register by October 21