CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois is in the middle of the first heat wave of the summer and it’s turning the Champaign County Fair into a steam bath.

But it’s not just people who are dealing with the heat; livestock are too. They’re dealing with it the same way people are: finding shade and trying not to move too much.

Every year, kids in the 4H program show their livestock at the fair, hoping to make it to the state competition. But they said the heat is not ideal.

15-year-old Alex Barnard is up for the challenge of keeping his animals cool.

“We like working through it and stuff,” Barnard said. “Finding different tools and mechanisms to help with it.”

Tanna Suits has showed livestock her whole life; now she helps her children do it. She said there are certain things to do to look out for in an animal that’s overheating.

“A lot of time they’ll sick their tongue out, open their mouth, breath really heavy,” Suits said. “They’re just in distress.”

Elle Klein also said she’s prepared for the heat. Extra fans and misters are part of this year’s routine.

“I wake up and I’ll wash them in the morning and then we’ll get them dry,” Klein said of her routine. “We will feed them and then we’ll let them rest before they show. And then after we show them, if they’re super hot, we’ll rinse them to cool them down. And then we just leave them under the fans and the misters for the rest of the day.”

Suits said that just like people, animals need shade, water and airflow to stay cool. But her cows also get extra-special treatment.

“Our cattle are in an air-conditioned building,” Suits said. “The heat can be a lot of stress on them, that’s why we take extra precaution. But as soon as we can take them back into the air conditioning, they’ll be a lot better.”

Barnard said that compared to other animals, show livestock are living in relative luxury.

“This is actually a pretty good life for them right here, he said. “Not every animal gets this.”

While some county fairs have animals housed in enclosed barns, those at the Champaign County Fair have a breeze flowing through. But it remains to be seen how that will feel as temperatures continue to rise.