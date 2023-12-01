URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is offering the community tips on how to protect their Christmas decorations from being stolen by Grinches.

Officials said there has not been any alarming rise or trends in Urbana, but their advisory bulletin comes after two people in Champaign reported their Christmas decorations being stolen. Carol Ellis’ heirloom wreath was stolen Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, and three people were caught on camera stealing Gary Crull’s decorations the following night.

Urbana Police said their tips and advice are offered as recommendations to ensure the continued safety and well-being of the community.

Store decorations, lawn ornaments and cars in well-lit area

Install security cameras on homes and other property

Secure decorations with chains or bicycle locks

Look out for each other and communicate with neighbors

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in their neighborhood should report it to the Urbana Police Department by calling 217-384-2320.