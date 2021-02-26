Protected health information potentially compromised by state

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly 9,000 households under the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services and the Illinois Department of Human Services may have had their personal information compromised.

The state issued a release Friday afternoon. According to the document, addresses for 8,848 households were incorrectly changed because a file from the National Change of Address registry at the United States Postal Service was matched against an out-of-date client file by a state employee. Notices for those households were sent to the wrong addresses between November and December 2020.

Those notices held different information, but some may have included name, case number, status as a recipient of medical assistance, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, names of dependents, birth dates, medical information numbers (RIN), medical eligibility category, and medical coverage dates. One notice had a complete Social Security number and five had a complete bank account number. The state said none of the personal information has been misused so far.

The state said they have corrected the addresses, and are notifying affected households.