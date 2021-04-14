Prosperity Gardens, CU at Work Begin Second Year of Planting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Prosperity Gardens in Champaign is once again helping people in town get back on their feet.

This is the second year they’ve partnered with CU at Work to provide employment and housing for some of the homeless around town.

They planted their first round of crops today for the Champaign Farmer’s Market this year.

One of the program’s workers said he feels fulfilled to have an opportunity again.

“It’s been a couple of years for me since I last worked… I’m just thankful I was able to get back out here working again,” Josh Dowe said.

The program’s director said last year they were able to get six of their employees a new home.

She hopes that number increases this time around.